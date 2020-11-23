‘Sweet, loving, playful puppy’ deserves her own home

Pearl, a precious sweet loving, and playful puppy, deserves a wonderful and loving home. She is at the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter in Ridgefield, and can be met via an appointment by calling the shelter at (203) 438-0158. less Pearl, a precious sweet loving, and playful puppy, deserves a wonderful and loving home. She is at the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter in Ridgefield, and can be met via an appointment by calling the shelter at ... more Photo: ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed Photo Photo: ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Sweet, loving, playful puppy’ deserves her own home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Some precious things are underappreciated. A “diamond in the rough,” being unrefined, has latent brilliance and value that can be seen only with effort. A "pearl” too is paled by flashier gems, yet it possesses serene beauty and elegance that can shine alone.

Meet ROAR’s Pearl, a precious sweet, loving, and playful puppy who deserves a wonderful and loving home given what she has been through in her short nine months of life.

Pearl contracted a non-contagious skin condition at birth. The group that rescued her promptly treated the condition, although it will take some time for her lovely brindle coat to complete filling-in where she lost hair. The rescue also noticed Pearl limping and arranged corrective FHO surgery, removal of the head and neck of her femur, to restore pain-free mobility. Pearl has healed and recovered completely, her spirit never broken.

A “pearl” is also said to represent wisdom gained through experience. With her small share of health issues in her short, young life, ROAR’s Pearl has had little time to learn, but the staff, trainers and volunteers at our Shelter recognize what an amazing, smart puppy she is. Pearl loves to walk on Main Street, practicing her newly learned commands, taking treats from passersby, and meeting and greeting other dogs.

Pearl is up to date on vaccinations, micro-chipped and spayed. Her adoption fee is $400.

To make an appointment to meet our gem Pearl, call the ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter at (203) 438-0158.