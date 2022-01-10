Sweeney era atop NJ Senate ends with gov campaign on horizon MIKE CATALINI, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2022 Updated: Jan. 10, 2022 12:33 p.m.
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — For the first time in over a decade, New Jersey's state Senate is beginning a new session this week without Senate President Steve Sweeney, the ironworker and union executive who's shepherded major laws through the Legislature including a phased in $15 an hour minimum wage and recreational marijuana legalization.
Sweeney, a Democrat, lost reelection to little-known Republican and Donald Trump supporter Ed Durr in November, sending state government into upheaval and ending the tenure of the state's longest-serving Senate president.