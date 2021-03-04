Sweden says probe into knife attack looking at terror links JAN M.OLSEN and DAVID KEYTON, Associated Press March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 10:32 a.m.
1 of9 Police are seen in the area after several people were attacked in Vetlanda, Sweden, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Swedish police say a man has assaulted at least eight people in a southern Sweden town, and that the case was being investigated as ”a suspected terrorist crime.” Police said a man in his 20s attacked people in the small town of Vetlanda, about 190 kilometers (118 miles) southeast of Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. (Mikael Fritzon/TT News Agency via AP) Mikael Fritzon/AP Show More Show Less
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish authorities were investigating on Thursday whether an knife attack by an Afghan man who stabbed seven men and left three of them in critical but stable condition had any links to terrorism.
The suspect, who was not named under Swedish policy rules, now faces several counts of attempted murder.
Written By
JAN M.OLSEN and DAVID KEYTON