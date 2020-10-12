Swab maker to open 3rd plant to meet demand during pandemic

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — The Maine company that makes specialized swabs for coronavirus testing is ready to open a third manufacturing plant, officials said Monday.

Guilford-based Puritan already opened one factory in Pittsfield to expand production, and now it's taking over the former San Antonio Shoemakers factory in Pittsfield for a third manufacturing location.

The project, which will produce 50 million swabs per month, is funded by a $51.2 million CARES Act grant announced by Sen. Susan Collins in August. Construction company Cianbro is partnering on the project.

“Protecting the health and safety of the American people during the pandemic is my top priority. It is also imperative that we rebuild a stronger economy that includes increased domestic production of vital medical supplies. This remarkable project between Puritan and Cianbro combines both objectives,” Collins, R-Maine, said in a statement.

Puritan is one of only two companies that produce the specialized swabs that are needed as testing ramps up during the coronavirus pandemic. The other manufacturing facility is in Italy.

The Trump administration already provided $75.5 million through the Defense Production Act for the first Pittsfield facility that opened this summer. It's expected to be producing 90 million swabs by mid-November.

Together the two Pittsfield sites will account for hundreds of jobs.