Suspicious white powder found at EU Commission building

BRUSSELS (AP) — Emergency workers in hazmat suits responded to the headquarters of the European Union's executive commission Friday after an envelope containing a suspicious white powder was found on the premises, a spokesperson for Brussels firefighters said.

Walter Derieuw told The Associated Press that only one person came into contact with the substance, which has been sent to a military laboratory for analysis. The person, who was not identified, did not show any negative symptoms and was authorized to return home after taking a shower at European Commission headquarters.