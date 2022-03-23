Suspect in 1971 killing in Massachusetts held without bail MARK PRATT, Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 12:41 p.m.
Other than saying “not guilty,” Arthur Louis Massei, 76, did not speak at his arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the killing more than 50 years ago of Natalie Scheublin in her Bedford home. He was held without bail.