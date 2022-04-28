Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance LUIS ANDRES HENAO, Associated Press April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 12:18 a.m.
In this May 26, 1946, photo, Ginger Lane, bottom right, and her siblings arrive in New York City as Holocaust survivors who were hidden in a fruit orchard near Berlin by non-Jews. Their mother was killed at the death camp at Auschwitz. Lane has since made it her lifelong mission to educate others of this painful past.
In this April 2022 photo taken from video, Ginger Lane, a Holocaust survivor, participates in a video marking Yom HaShoah, Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, asking people to stand with them and remember the Nazi genocide to avoid repeating the horrors of the past. Lane and her siblings survived the Holocaust by hiding in a fruit orchard near Berlin with the help of non-Jews.
In this September 1941 photo, Holocaust survivor Abe Foxman stands for a portrait with his Polish Catholic nanny, Bronislawa Kurpitaken, in Vilnius, Lithuania. Foxman's parents left him with Kurpitaken in 1941 when they were ordered by Germans to enter a ghetto. Foxman was baptized and given the Christian name of Henryk Stanislaw Kurpi, and raised as a Catholic in Vilnius between 1941 and 1944 when he was returned to his parents. He later became the head of the ADL – a position he held for nearly 50 years.
In this April 2022 image from video, Abe Foxman, a Holocaust survivor, participates in a video marking Yom HaShoah, Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day, asking people to stand with them and remember the Nazi genocide to avoid repeating the horrors of the past. Foxman's parents left him with his Polish Catholic nanny Bronislawa Kurpi in 1941 when they were ordered by Germans to enter a ghetto. Foxman was baptized and given the Christian name of Henryk Stanislaw Kurpi, and raised as a Catholic in Vilnius between 1941 and 1944 when he was returned to his parents. He later became the head of the ADL – a position he held for nearly 50 years.
This April 2022 image from video shows two of 100 Holocaust survivors, Eva Evans, left, and Judith Bihaly, right, who participated in a video marking Yom HaShoah, Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day. They are asking people to stand with them and remember the Nazi genocide to avoid repeating the horrors of the past.
NEW YORK (AP) — Holocaust survivors across the world have united to deliver a message on the dangers of unchecked hate and the importance of remembrance at a time of rising global antisemitism.
In a video released Thursday to mark Yom HaShoah -- Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day -- 100 Holocaust survivors asked people to stand with them and remember the Nazi genocide to avoid repeating the horrors of the past.
