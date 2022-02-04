Survivors: 16 migrants missing from shipwreck near Canaries

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Canary Islands say survivors rescued from a sinking rubber boat reported that 16 people were still missing. Forty-one migrants were rescued alive and one body was recovered from the shipwreck south of the island of Fuerteventura on Wednesday.

According to survivors' testimonies, a total of 58 people had boarded the rubber boat and departed from Cape Bojador, in the disputed territory of Western Sahara, Spain's Maritime Rescue Service said on Friday. The vast majority of those rescued were from the Maghreb region. Spain's government delegation in the Canary Islands confirmed 16 people from the boat had been reported missing.