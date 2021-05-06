Survivor of subway crash reflects on decision to change cars E. EDUARDO CASTILLO and MARIA VERZA, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 7:21 p.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A decision to change cars to get closer to a station exit may have saved Erik Bravo, a 34-year-old financial adviser who survived the collapse of an elevated line in Mexico City’s subway system that killed 25 people and injured around 80.
Bravo said Thursday that he and two colleagues from work were accustomed to taking the Number 12 line home from their jobs. His two friends got off late Monday, as usual, at their stops.
E. EDUARDO CASTILLO and MARIA VERZA