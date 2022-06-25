Supreme Court conservatives flex muscle in sweeping rulings MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press June 25, 2022 Updated: June 25, 2022 10:46 a.m.
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021.
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021.
FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021.
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court's sweeping rulings on guns and abortion sent an unmistakable message. Conservative justices hold the power and they are not afraid to use it to make transformative changes in the law, none more so than taking away a woman's right to abortion that had stood for nearly 50 years.
No more half measures, they declared Friday in overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to outlaw abortion. And the day before, in ruling for the first time that Americans the right to carry handguns in public for self-defense, they said the Constitution is clear.
MARK SHERMAN and JESSICA GRESKO