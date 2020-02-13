Support the Ridgefield Library on Giving Day

Each year the Ridgefield Library needs private donations totaling $.30 cents of every dollar spent. We need your help to ensure that we continue to offer a wide range of collections, superior programs, state-of-the-art technology, and a stellar staff in a well-maintained building.

We have come to depend on Fairfield County Community Foundation’s Giving Day as an important tool in helping us reach our financial goals each year. This year our Giving Day goal is $10,000. We hope you will support your Ridgefield Library on Fairfield County’s Community Foundation’s Giving Day on Feb. 27.

Thank you!

Laureen Bubniak is director of development at the Ridgefield Library. Reach her at 203-438-2282, ext. 11029 or lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org.