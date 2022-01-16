Superintendent teaches Sumter band class in teacher shortage

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Like many school systems across the U.S., Sumter School District is stretched thin with the current surge in coronavirus infections, but an “all-hands-on-deck” approach is helping make staffing shortages more manageable.

Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox said Thursday district staff are even covering for absent teachers to maintain consistency in instruction. She made the remarks from the band room at Sumter High School, where she had just finished covering the second-block wind ensemble class for band director Troy Cato.

That’s right, even the superintendent is filling in when teachers are absent these days as the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to break daily case records across South Carolina and the nation.

Martin-Knox spent about 10 years at the start of her educational career as a classroom music teacher. It is still a passion for her, she said, and she does not mind lending a helping hand.

District administration was dividing up assignments this week for absent staff at schools to pitch in and assist with operations, she said.

“And, when the name came across my desk on who was absent, I said, ‘I will take that coverage,’” Martin-Knox said. “So, I volunteered to come for two reasons: One, to support the school, and also just to be in front of children and interact with children.”

A week into January, and school districts across the nation that are sticking with in-person learning are scrambling for substitutes as omicron, now the dominant strain of the virus in South Carolina, further strains schools that were already struggling with staffing shortages.

When Martin-Knox covered Thursday’s class, it allowed another teacher at Sumter High to still have their planning block and not have to fill in for the band director.

Martin-Knox said it was not the first time she has covered a class and that her management philosophy is “all hands on deck.” She also goes by the adage that she is not going to ask someone to do something she would not do herself.

“While there are other responsibilities that administrators have, our first responsibility is to ensure student safety and to ensure that they are learning,” Martin-Knox said. “So, wherever we can step in as leaders, we must do so.

“Whether it is a principal stepping in and teaching a class or whether it is a superintendent stepping in and teaching a class, it allows teachers to understand that we support them, and our principals to recognize that it is all hands truly on deck. So, how better to do that than to do it myself?”

She described the 90 minutes of going over standard techniques, warmups and also some sight reading with the wind ensemble as a “fun workout” that brought back memories.

Afterward, several students in the class of about 30 musicians said it was a good experience.

Senior Malaha Williams, who plays clarinet, said Martin-Knox made them feel comfortable from the start and that they learned some new things.

Junior Sam Hudman, the first chair French horn, said initially he was a little nervous to see the superintendent but that it was a good experience overall.

“It was really fun,” he said. “We learned a lot, and she worked with us over technique that we had fun learning. We tried a lot of new things today, such as in warmup. It was nice meeting her.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR MARTIN-KNOX?

In December, Martin-Knox notified the district’s Board of Trustees that she was not seeking a contract extension for next school year. She will conclude a three-year term as the district’s superintendent in June.

When asked by The Sumter Item this week if she has plans after June set, Martin-Knox said she does not at this time and has not thought that far ahead.