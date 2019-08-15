Ridgefield superintendent to start year on medical leave

Ridgefield’s Superintendent of Schools will not be in his office when classroom doors open on Aug. 29.

Superintendent Dr. William Collins has been out on medical leave since May 15 and remains on paid leave, according to school board Chairwoman Margaret Stamatis.

In an email to parents Thursday, Aug. 15, Stamatis said Dr. JeanAnn Paddyfote “will continue as interim superintendent through the start of the school year and until further notice.”

“Dr. Paddyfote has served as Interim Superintendent since July 1 and has been the leader of the district’s preparation for the 2019-20 school year,” Stamatis said.

It was the second time she held the job.

Paddyfote previously served as Interim Superintendent from July 2018 through February 2019, when Dr. Collins assumed the full-time role of superintendent.

Collins was hired to the top administrative position in the Ridgefield Public Schools in December, with a base salary of $233,303, along with a $14,660 annuity.

According to his contract from Dec. 17 last year, Collins was awarded 90 accumulated sick days when he started the job. He is also entitled to 15 sick days annually, according to the contract.

Paddyfote’s rehiring in July marked the fifth leadership transition for the district since Dr. Karen Baldwin, the last full-time superintendent to head the district, resigned in the spring of 2018. The district was then helmed by Dr. Robert Miller, who served as acting superintendent through the end of the school year.

The district then hired Dr. Paddyfote, who served as interim superintendent until she handed the job off to Dr. Collins in February. After he went on medical leave, Assistant Superintendent Craig Creller led the district as administrator-in-charge until Paddyfote was appointed by the board on July 1.

In his May email announcing he was going on medical leave, Collins did not specify the nature of the procedure, but said the procedure “couldn’t wait until summer break.”

He said he expected to return to work in four to six weeks.