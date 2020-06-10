Sununu to nominate Mason to Fish and Game exec director post

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is nominating Scott Mason to serve as the next executive director of the state Fish and Game Department.

Mason, of Stratford, is an outdoorsman and runs a dairy farm. Sununu appointed him to serve on the University System Board of Trustees representing agriculture, and to the New Hampshire Milk Premium Fund Board. He also has served on other organizations.

He would succeed Glenn Normandeau, who served three terms.

Sununu planned to nominate Mason at Wednesday's Executive Council meeting. The council would need to vote to confirm Mason.