Sunday’s Battle of Ridgefield event pays tribute to four possible Revolutionary War soldiers May 1, 2022 Updated: May 1, 2022 6:12 p.m.
Revolutionary War reenacters carry caskets of fallen soldiers during the Battle of Ridgefield Funeral Procession and Ceremonial Salute in Ridgefield, Conn. Sunday, May 1, 2022. The 245th anniversary of the Battle of Ridgefield was remembered with a funeral procession and ceremony, led by the 5th Connecticut Regiment and the Brigade of the American Revolution. The men who died in battle in 1777 received a formal recognition for the first time at the ceremony, which featured hundreds of Revolutionary War reenacters. Troops marched through town with two horse-drawn carriages to the cemetery, where soldiers placed four caskets in a special tribute honoring their lives.
RIDGEFIELD — On a spring Sunday under clear blue skies at the Olde Town Cemetery, several hundred people gathered to witness the reenactment of a scene that may have taken place in that same location more than two centuries ago — in the Battle of Ridgefield.
The event, called the Battle of Ridgefield Ceremonial Salute, included a horse-drawn carriage procession, the firing of cannons and “soldiers” in period costumes.
Sandi is editor of The New Milford Spectrum. She also contributes to the Danbury News-Times and to Hearst Connecticut's breaking news coverage.