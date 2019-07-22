Summerfest draws crowds to village despite extreme heat

Emily Vides from the National Charity League's Nutmeg Chapter transforms Chadee into a tiger at Summerfest in Ballard Park on July 20.

Ridgefield’s annual summer bash, Summerfest, was attended by hundreds over the weekend in Ballard Park.

More than 50 vendors set up shop downtown, hosting everything from exercise demonstrations to faint-paint exhibitions.

The Press was there covering the summer fun that featured a trolley transporting residents around the village for the first time in several years.

Temperatures rose into the high 90s Saturday afternoon but that didn’t stop adults from listening to live music in the park during the event’s second session.