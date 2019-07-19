Summerfest animals, classes cancelled

Summerfest is a go!

But extreme heat will cost the Ballard Park party its ambassador pony, Pixie, and greyhounds from Connecticut Greyhound Adoption, according to Chamber Executive Director Kim Bova.

Bova told The Press that the 11:30 kids Zumba class has also been canceled.

“The vendors, the DJ, the live entertainment, etc are all happening,” she said. “We will be giving away water in the park and at St. Stephen’s and I’ve heard other vendors will give away water as well.

“We want people to come out, keep themselves hydrated and visit all the shops with AC!”