Summer reading club will bring books to young WVa students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A summer reading project in West Virginia will bring about 200,000 books to children entering the first and second grades.

The West Virginia Blue Ribbon Selections Book Club is a partnership among the state Department of Education, Marshall University's June Harless Center and The Dollywood Foundation.

Two books will be shipped to the homes of about 37,000 children in mid-June and three more books will be sent in mid-July, the Department of Education said in a news release. First and second-grade teachers will also receive these books before the start of the school year.

“These may be the only books some children have in their homes, and we hope this will be the beginning of a lifetime of reading and learning,” said state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch.