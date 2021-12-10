Suit: Kansas deputies used rubber bullets on woman in cell

A former inmate at a Kansas jail alleges in a federal lawsuit that deputies fired a flash grenade and nonlethal bullets at her while she was having a panic attack inside an isolation cell in 2019.
The lawsuit, filed last month by an attorney for 25-year-old Realiti Courson, alleges that deputies targeted her because she is Black. It also alleges that the Reno County sheriff's department persuaded the local prosecutor to charge Courson with three felonies after her attorney contacted the department about the incident.