Sudan's democracy groups approve charter opposing army rule

CAIRO (AP) — More than 50 Sudanese pro-democracy groups have agreed on a new draft constitution, in one of the largest shows of unity from the country’s opposition since the 2019 popular uprising. The document, signed Wednesday evening, is meant to put the country back on the path to democracy and remove the military from power, according to group leaders.
Sudan has been mired in political turmoil since its military seized power in a coup last October after three decades of repressive Islamist rule under former President Omar Al Bashir. Following the military takeover, Sudan's top general and current ruler, Abdel Fattah Burhan, swept away his civilian partners in government and detained hundreds of officials and activists.