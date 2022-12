This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

RIDGEFIELD — After eight years in business, Frank Bonnaudet, owner of the French restaurant Sucré Salé, said the customers and community are the most exciting part of running his restaurant in Ridgefield.

Bonnaudet plans to close his restaurant in February and instead looks forward to accommodating more customers in a new concept restaurant located at the former Yuan Asian Cuisine space.

“We have a lot of customers and we want to get a better setup to accommodate more bodies,” Bonnaudet said.

Sucré Salé opened for business at 109 Danbury Road in November 2014. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Bonnaudet said the restaurant’s namesake translates as “sweet and salty” in French. The restaurant’s menu offers a variety of traditional French foods, such as sweet and savory crepes, coq au vin, steak frites, moules-frites (a dish of mussels and French fries), “Les Tagliatelles aux Crevettes” (sauteed shrimp, fettucine, green peas and Pastis sauce) and plenty of seafood dishes.

In addition to offering specials and brunch throughout the week, Sucré Salé offers a Mussel’s Night every Wednesday where customers can enjoy all-you-can-eat mussels and French fries with a glass of wine for $28.

Sucré Salé will close its doors on Feb. 21, and Bonnaudet said they’ll be ready to open the new restaurant on March 1.

As far as his thoughts on closing Sucré Salé, he said, “It’s very hard to describe and I believe it’s too early to realize.”

While Bonnaudet said it’s “too early to tell” what this new project will entail, he said he will take over the space formerly occupied by Yuan Asian Cuisine in town. Yuan Asian Cuisine operated out of 470 Main St. for nine years before closing this past June.

“I believe it was a good move for us because the space was very nice and we like it,” Bonnaudet said.

In addition to the eight employees at Sucré Salé, Bonnaudet said he plans to hire eight additional employees for the new restaurant. He added he looks forward to designing a new menu and having a new atmosphere to do business.

“The idea of putting on a new restaurant will be very exciting,” Bonnaudet said.