Suburban Boston mall in lockdown after gunshots; 1 wounded

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A shopping mall just south of Boston was placed into lockdown Friday afternoon as police responded to reports of gunshots being fired, authorities said. Officials said one person was wounded.

Braintree police asked people to avoid the area around South Shore Plaza, a popular mall, as they converged on the area. State police also responded, but spokesman David Procopio said authorities believe the suspected gunman had left the mall.

WCVB-TV said a witness reporting hearing up to half a dozen gunshots inside the mall around 4:30 p.m.

Procopio said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital. He had no information on the victim's condition.