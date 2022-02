JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska House speaker said Wednesday that a “large portion” of state representatives had been exposed to COVID-19 and that plans for a formal floor session had been scuttled.

Speaker Louise Stutes, in a statement, said contact tracing was ongoing and that “in an abundance of caution" the House would hold a so-called technical session Wednesday, during which no formal business is taken up and for which attendance is not required.