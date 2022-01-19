Study to target health impact of massive California gas leak Jan. 19, 2022 Updated: Jan. 19, 2022 3:42 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Crews from SoCalGas and outside experts work on a relief well to be connected to a leaking well at the Aliso Canyon facility above the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles, on Dec. 9. 2015. Los Angeles County public health officials are seeking independent researchers to study the short- and long-term effects of the nation's largest known natural gas leak on the health of people who lived in nearby communities. The county Department of Public Health announced the request for proposals in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File) Dean Musgrove/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - Matt Pakucko, president of Save Porter Ranch, right, speaks to a reporter after testifying to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 24, 2015, about an uncontrolled gas leak that has sickened residents in his Los Angeles neighborhood. Other Porter Ranch residents in the background from left to right: Ethan Michaels, 8, Cameron Michaels, 11, Danielle Michaels, the boys' mother, Kyoko Hibino and Michelle Theriault. Los Angeles County public health officials are seeking independent researchers to study the short- and long-term effects of the nation's largest known natural gas leak on the health of people who lived in nearby communities. The county Department of Public Health announced the request for proposals in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Thousands of families were sickened and had to leave their homes due to the 2015 blowout at Southern California Gas Co.'s gas storage facility in the Santa Susana Mountains on the northern edge of Los Angeles. Brian Melley/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County public health officials are seeking independent researchers to study the short- and long-term effects of the nation's largest-known natural gas leak on the health of people who lived in nearby communities.
The county Department of Public Health announced the solicitation, formally known as a request for proposals, in a statement Tuesday.