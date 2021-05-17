Study: Hope for US boost pushes global luxury goods recovery

MILAN (AP) — Luxury brands are already cashing in on promises of a 21st-century version of the “Roaring '20s” in the United States, where hefty stimulus packages and an advanced vaccine campaign are accelerating post-pandemic recovery in high-end sales, according to a new study by Bain & Co. consultancy released on Monday.
The rapidly rebounding U.S. economy together with China — already on an established growth trajectory — could push the global market for personal luxury goods back to or even beyond pre-pandemic sales levels as early as this year, Bain partner Claudia D’Arpizio said.