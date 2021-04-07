Study: Black, Hispanic people disadvantaged in Denver courts

DENVER (AP) — A study of decisions made by the Denver district attorney's office has said Black and Hispanic people charged with felonies in Denver face “a persistent set of disadvantages” compared with their white peers.

The study found that white people facing drug charges were more likely than Black or Hispanic people to be referred to drug court programs and that white defendants were twice as likely as Black or Hispanic people to have their cases deferred, The Denver Post reported. Case deferrals allow defendants to have charges or entire cases dismissed if certain requirements are met.