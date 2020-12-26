Students from Ridgefield receivers of academic honors

Earned a Cavalier Scholar certificate at The Harvey School

The following student, in the 12th grade at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y., has earned a Cavalier Scholar certificate at the school, for achieving a GPA of a 4.0 or higher for the second marking perod of the fall 2020 term:

Elias Lichten, of Ridgefield.

Earned a place on the honor roll at The Harvey School

The following student, in the seventh grade at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y., has earned a place on the honor roll at the school for the fall 2020 term:

Conrad Breede, of Ridgefield.