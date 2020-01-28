Student news: Becker College, College of William & Mary, Hamilton College, more

Jordan Kegler was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Becker College where he is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in interactive media, game arts concentration.

Athena Zacharakos and Rachel Zaslavsky were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the College of William & Mary.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Hamilton College: Alyssa Bonanno, a junior majoring in neuroscience, Ridgefield High School graduate; Emily Furfaro, freshman, graduate of Ridgefield High School; Tracey Stafford, freshman, Choate Rosemary Hall graduate.

Dylan Bean, class of 2023, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at High Point University where he is studying business and marketing.

The following students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Lehigh University: Emma Zachary, Dominic Ammirato, Gabriella Puchall.

Elizabeth DeMassa was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Moravian College.

Rebecca Taylor, a Nichols College student, achieved president’s list status for the fall 2019 semester.

Nicholas Misurelli was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Siena College.

Johanna Benson was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Susquehanna University.