Student news

Kathryn Helen Madaloni was named to fall semester second honors list at Clark University.

Tyler Brown, class of 2023, was named to the winter semester high honors list at Pomfret School. Andrew Edwardson and Marcus von Recklinghausen were named to the winter semester honors list at Pomfret School.

Meghan C. Hyatt, class of 2020, psychology major was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Lawrence University. She is a graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Harrison Jumper, class of 2020, graduated summa cum laude from Villanova University with a bachelor of arts in political science and a minor in economics.

Elias Lichten, a junior at The Harvey School in Katonah, N.Y., earned a Cavalier Scholar certificate for achieving a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher for the final marking period of the winter term.

Cara Mackenzie, Katerina Howie and Samantha Margolin were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston.