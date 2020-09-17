Student briefs: Merit Scholar semifinalists, dean’s list

Semifinalists in National Merit Scholar program

The following Ridgefield High School seniors are semifinalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program:

Evelyn J. Carr, Ellie L. Carter, Kenneth K. Choi, Aidan N. Flaherty, Lucas B. Kaye, Charles R. King, Emmett M. Omalley, and Dmitri S. Volkov.

Named to dean’s list

Clark University — Grant M. Breslin was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Clark University.

Connecticut College — Paul Mercedes, a senior at Connecticut College majoring in biological sciences, was named to the spring semester high honors dean’s list.