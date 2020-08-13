Student briefs

Earns award for excellence in chemistry

College of the Holy Cross — William Crowley, a chemistry major, has received the 2020 Joseph C. Cahill Prize from College of the Holy Cross. The Joseph C. Cahill Prize is awarded to a graduating chemistry major for excellence in chemistry.

Named to dean’s list

Bates College — The following students were named to the winter semester dean’s list ending in April at Bates College:

Sofie Sogaard, child of Morten Sogaard and Chung-Hyun Lee-Sogaard, 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School, majoring in American cultural studies and minoring in women and gender studies and anthropology.

Casey Snow, child of Elliot L. Snow and Patricia M. Snow, 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School, mathematics and sociology major.

Alexandra Salazar, child of Daniel G. Salazar and Olga L. Anaya-Salazar, 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School, psychology and Spanish major.

Alex Ross, child of Stephen B. Ross and Patricia D. Ross, 2019 graduate of Berkshire School.

Liam Byrne, child of Thomas E. Byrne III and Arden E. Byrne, 2019 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Cici Conroy, child of James Conroy and Mary K. Conroy, 2019 graduate of Ridgefield High School.

Purchase College, SUNY — Bret Kaser and Daniel Ohrem were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Purchase College, SUNY.

Earned degrees

University of Wisconsin — The following students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May: Anna Healy, school of business, bachelor of business administration, business: international business and Nicola Levy, col of agricultural & life sci, bachelor of science, agricultural and applied economics.