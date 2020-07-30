Student briefs

Earns degree

Alex Marshall, majoring in finance, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business from Miami University.

President’s list

Bentley University — Lindsay Toia, class of 2022, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Bentley University where she is double majoring in marketing and media arts.

Dean’s list

Bates College — Sofie Sogaard was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2019. Sogaard, the daughter of Morten Sogaard and Chung-Hyun Lee-Sogaard of Ridgefield, is a 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She is a senior majoring in American cultural studies and minoring in women and gender studies and anthropology at Bates.

Hofstra University — Alana Taylor was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Roger Williams University — Shannon Mohr, Drew Mullin, Matthew Saporito were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

University of Kansas — Abigayle Lunsford earned honor roll distinction for the spring semester at the University of Kansas where she is enrolled in the School of Journalism.

First year

Lasell University — Hannah Ward completed her first year at Lasell University for the 2019-2020 academic year.