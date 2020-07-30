Earns degree

Alex Marshall, majoring in finance, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business from Miami University.

President’s list

Bentley University Lindsay Toia, class of 2022, was named to the spring semester president’s list at Bentley University where she is double majoring in marketing and media arts.

Dean’s list

Bates College Sofie Sogaard was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2019. Sogaard, the daughter of Morten Sogaard and Chung-Hyun Lee-Sogaard of Ridgefield, is a 2016 graduate of Ridgefield High School. She is a senior majoring in American cultural studies and minoring in women and gender studies and anthropology at Bates.

Hofstra University Alana Taylor was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Roger Williams University Shannon Mohr, Drew Mullin, Matthew Saporito were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

University of Kansas Abigayle Lunsford earned honor roll distinction for the spring semester at the University of Kansas where she is enrolled in the School of Journalism.

First year

Lasell UniversityHannah Ward completed her first year at Lasell University for the 2019-2020 academic year.