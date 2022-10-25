Stricter clergy oversight part of Buffalo diocese settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has agreed to strengthen its oversight of clergy accused of sexual misconduct to settle a lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general alleging the church mishandled abuse claims and protected predatory priests, authorities said Tuesday.
The settlement requires the diocese to have a formal program to monitor credibly accused priests and submit to an annual compliance audit by a former FBI official with expertise in clergy sexual abuse, Attorney General Letitia James said.