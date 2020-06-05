Stray bullet pierces home and hits 10-year-old boy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A 10-year-old New York boy has been hit in the shoulder by a stray bullet that pierced the wall of his home.

The boy is in stable condition at Albany Medical Center Hospital and is expected to survive, the Times Union reported.

Police said several shots were fired down the street from the boy’s home on Thursday.

Authorities have not yet identified a suspect.