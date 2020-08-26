Storm investigation by state needs citizens’ information

Ridgefield and Newtown have been granted participant status in the state investigation into Eversource’s preparation for and response to Tropical Storm Isaias, and town officials are asking for residents’ assistance in making their case.

Motions filed by the two towns on Aug. 12 resulted in the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) issuing orders for Eversource to communicate with the towns’ emergency management officials, identify additional resources, and provide detailed estimates for restoration efforts. PURA also ordered Eversource to follow the approved Emergency Restoration Plan (ERP) and to comply with obligations under its ERP to provide its “communities with accurate, timely, and consistent information” by regularly updating the towns on its restoration progress.

“Part of this process is the gathering of information from officials and residents of the towns to be presented at a hearing” on Oct. 21-22, said Gerri Lewis of the town’s office of emergency management. “With this in mind, residents are requested to submit a timeline of their outage, interactions and restoration. Send your submissions to selectman@ridgefieldct.org by Oct. 16, 2020 for inclusion in the hearing. Your voice will be heard.”

There are two concurrent paths in process which require the gathering of information from residents regarding their experiences, Lewis said. Path 1 investigates the preparedness and response in Docket 20-08-03. And Path 2 calls for additional enforcement orders and civil penalties as appropriate, established as Docket 20-0302RE01.

PURA said “ …the Authority hereby confirms that it will use its regulatory powers as appropriate in contested proceedings to ensure that Eversource complies with all applicable laws, regulations, and Authority orders.”