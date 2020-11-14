Storm-damaged nature preserve renovated with aid of Scouts

TENAFLY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey nature preserve closed for the past eight years due to damage from storms such as Superstorm Sandy may reopen soon thanks to the efforts of a trio of Boy Scouts.

NorthJersey.com reports that twin brothers Rob and Alex Cavilla and Esteban Velasco, all members of Boy Scout Troop 86, have worked since early September to restore the Churchill Nature Preserve in Tenafly.

They and other volunteers have restored a trail, removed fallen trees, and replaced several wooden bridges that washed away in the borough-owned eight-acre preserve. They've also created a new picnic area, renovated benches and put up 30 tree identification signs.

Rob Cavilla said doing the project has been a “crazy train ride,” but the result has been “a complete transformation."

“There were areas that were completely destroyed … it was that bad,” he said.

Alex Cavilla said among the the biggest challenges was arranging transport of 1,500-pound wood pilings from central New Jersey to build the bridges.

The project is a major step toward becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Boy Scouts.

“A lot of people don’t really understand a lot of the hard work that goes into an Eagle Scout project,” Velasco said.

Mayor Mark Zinna said he plans to visit the preserve on Monday with the public works director to decide when it will reopen. Zinna, also a Boy Scout in his youth, commended the trio for their efforts in renovating the preserve.

“I think the work they’re doing up the Churchill Preserve is important for the community,” Zinna said.