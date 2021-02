RIDGEFIELD — The area will likely get 12 to 18 inches of snow, with the possibility of accumulations up to two feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Check here for updates throughout the day.

3:30 p.m.

The town has not yet experienced any power outages or major incidents and crews are working to clear the streets to make them passable for others, said Emergency Management Director Dick Aarons.

“So far, so good,” Aarons said of Ridgefield’s snow storm operations.

Aarons said residents should try to stay off the roads so crews can continue working efficiently and to operate any generators with heightened caution.

Any generators used should be outside of the home and assembled per the manufacturer’s instructions. In the event a generator is needed, residents should ensure it is away from any windows or doors to avoid contact with its carbon monoxide exhaust, Aarons advised.

“Stay home and enjoy the beautiful snowy day,” he said.

1:30 p.m.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said residents have generally been “playing it safe” during the snow storm and staying in, which has allowed the public works department to keep clearing roads and streets.

According to an Eversource map, there hasn’t been any outages in Ridgefield and Marconi said hopefully it continues to be a quiet snow day.

8:30 a.m.

Town Hall closed due to the weather on Monday.

The town also announced the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Yanity Gym will be canceled on Tuesday. The clinic will be rescheduled and those with confirmed appointments will automatically be moved to the make-up date, which is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday. People should show up at the same time as their original appointment on Wednesday, unless the clinic is postponed again.

Those with appointments through VAMS do not need to go into VAMS to reschedule and should not cancel their Tuesday appointment.

Ridgefield Schools announced all schools and offices were closed Monday. All activities scheduled for Monday, are canceled and Monday night's Board of Education policy meeting is postponed.