Stories of UK's disappearing World War II generation DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2022 Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 8:12 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 An information board with a photo of Henriette Hanotte stands next to the local church in the center of the town of Bachy, France, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Hanotte was a Belgian resistance member during World War II and from the age of nineteen aided the escape of nearly 140 airmen from occupied Belgium into France as part of the Comet Line. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 An information board and a statue depicting Henriette Hanotte helping American pilot Charles Carlson stands in the center of the town of Bachy, France, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Hanotte was a Belgian resistance member during World War II and from the age of nineteen aided the escape of nearly 140 airmen from occupied Belgium into France as part of the Comet Line. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 A World War bunker stands in the middle of a field near the border of Belgium in Bourghelles, France, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Hanotte, a Belgian resistance member during World War II and from the age of nineteen aided the escape of nearly 140 airmen from occupied Belgium into France as part of the Comet Line. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 FILE - British prisoners liberated by General Paton's Fourth Armored Division in the vicinity of Gotha, Germany on April 8, 1945. Some of them were taken prisoner at Dunkirk. Byron Rollins/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 An information board and a statue depicting Henriette Hanotte helping American pilot Charles Carlson stands in the center of the town of Bachy, France, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Hanotte was a Belgian resistance member during World War II and from the age of nineteen aided the escape of nearly 140 airmen from occupied Belgium into France as part of the Comet Line. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 FILE - German troops in a suburb of Lille, France, May 29, 1940. AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip greet veterans at the 70th anniversary of D-Day at Sword Beach in Ouistreham, France, June 6, 2014. Charles Dharapak/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 FILE - Men of the British Expeditionary Force arriving at a British port on June 6, 1940 after their escape from the German sweep through Flanders. One soldier assists a wounded comrade who walks with the aid of a stick. AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 FILE - The Swastika flying over the citadel of Lille, France on June 20, 1940. AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 FILE - Men of the B.E.F. safely home after their gallant fight in Flanders seen on transport ships at the Quayside on June 6, 1940. Many sorts and sizes of vessels taking part in the grand evacuation from Dunkirk. AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 FILE - Giant Halifax bombers drawn up at an Royal Air Force Bomber Command station, somewhere in England on March 3, 1943, after they have been serviced and are ready to start out on another bombing raid over enemy territory. Show More Show Less
17 of21 FILE - Sword beach is pictured Tuesday, April 8, 2014 near Caen, Normandy. Sword Beach, where the British 3rd Infantry Division landed, was the code name given to one of the five main landing areas along the Normandy coast for D-Day. David Vincent/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 FILE - Remains of the Arromanches harbor in front of Gold Beach are pictured Tuesday, April 8, 2014 in Arromanches, Normandy, France. David Vincent/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 FILE - This photo taken on Wednesday May 29, 2019 with a drone shows Gold beach, near Asnelles, Normandy, and where British troops landed on D-Day. David Vincent/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II is a reminder that the World War II generation is aging. Like the queen, even the youngest veterans of the war are now nearing their 100th birthdays, and a steady stream of obituaries tells the story of a disappearing generation.
Here are the stories of a few veterans who died this year.