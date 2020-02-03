Stop & Shop to offer free health screenings at Ridgefield store

The Ridgefield Stop & Shop located at 125 Danbury Rd. will offer free health screenings on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ridgefield Stop & Shop located at 125 Danbury Rd. will offer free health screenings on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Stop & Shop to offer free health screenings at Ridgefield store 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Stop & Shop located at 125 Danbury Rd. will offer free health screenings on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stop & Shop pharmacists will administer free blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol screenings, which can identify possible cases of high blood pressure, high cholesterol or diabetes.

They also will review a customer’s immunization history and help identify what immunizations may not be up to date. Customers who desire to receive flu shots, shingles vaccine, pneumonia, tetanus and chickenpox or other immunizations which are often covered by their insurance programs will be able to do so.

The Stop & Shop health screenings are sponsored by Tylenol.