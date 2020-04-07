Stop & Shop, Uber offer half price rides

Starting Wednesday, April 8, eligible customers will be able to use a special half-price code for Uber rides to and from their local Stop & Shop up to twice per week during designated shopping hours.

Last month, Stop & Shop became one of the first grocery chains in America to provide special early shopping hours for customers aged 60 and over designated by the CDC as most vulnerable to COVID-19. Today, the company is expanding this commitment through a new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. that will provide half-price rides to and from all Stop & Shop stores for customers wishing to shop during these dedicated hours. Stop & Shop’s special shopping hours — which allow for a less crowded environment to better enable social distancing — are available from 6 to 7:30 a.m. daily at all store locations. The Ridgefield Stop & Shop is located at 125 Danbury Rd.

Starting on Wednesday, April 8, eligible customers will be able to use a special half-price code for Uber rides to and from their local Stop & Shop up to twice per week around the designated shopping hours. This program is available at all of Stop & Shop’s more than 400 stores across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said, “We are grateful to Uber for partnering with us to help our communities during this very challenging time and to make it easier for those who may be more vulnerable to make their essential shopping trips. We also hope this commitment will provide a helpful option for customers who wish to shop during special hours but who have told us they are unable to drive or live in areas where other means of transportation are limited or have been temporarily suspended.”

“All of us are in this together, and we’re proud to partner with Stop & Shop to ensure that older Americans have access to the groceries and essentials they need,” said Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president for Uber Global Operations. “Now more than ever we have to do whatever it takes to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to food security.”

To access half-price rides (up to $20 off of each ride), eligible customers will enter a code in the payment section of the Uber rider app during Stop & Shop’s special hours. Alternatively, friends, family or neighbors of customers 60 and older are welcome to order a ride on their behalf if those 60 and older do not have access to smartphone or the Uber app. Here’s how to reserve these special rides:

1. Open the Uber app and tap “Wallet” in the app menu

2. Scroll down to Promotions

3. Tap “Add Promo Code”

4. Enter code STOPSHOPUBER then tap “Add”

5. Type in 'Stop & Shop' and select your nearest Stop & Shop store as your destination.

6. Request rides through the Uber app up to twice per week, from April 8-29, to any Stop & Shop in the U.S.

Stop & Shop is continuing to maintain heightened levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores for customer and associate safety. Associates are sanitizing high-touch areas even more frequently, including the belts and pin pads at check out as well as conducting handwashing at more frequent intervals and using hand sanitizer on a regular basis. We are opening only every other checkout lane where possible to create more space, and all stores have tape on the floors at each register to mark proper social distancing. We have also installed clear plastic guards at registers for added protection. In addition, signage has been placed around stores to remind customers of social distancing rules and other CDC guidelines.

For more information, or to find a Stop & Shop nearby, visit stopandshop.com/. To sign up for Uber, download the application at the App Store or Google Play, or visit uber.com/.