Stolen vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle

A car left unlocked was stolen from a residence in Ridgefield on Saturday, and another vehicle had valuables taken from it.

During the early morning hours on Saturday, June 27, a motor vehicle was stolen from a residence on Virginia Court, police said. And a vehicle on Highview Drive had a wallet containing cash and credit cards stolen from it after it was entered. “Both vehicles were not secured,” police said.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner on Monday, June 29.

“We continue to urge all residents to be diligent with securing your vehicles and removing your personal effects overnight,” said Capt. Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police

Police ask anyone who has any information or video footage pertaining to these crimes, to contact the Ridgefield Police Detective Bureau at 203-431-2794 or the confidential tip line at 203-431-2345.