Stock trader resentenced to 5 years for deadly bunker fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A wealthy stock trader was resentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison for his role in the fiery death of a man who was helping him secretly dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker under a home in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.
Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Margaret Schweitzer noted that Daniel Beckwitt is already statutorily eligible for parole because he has served more than a quarter of his sentence. For that reason she also sentenced him to five years of supervised probation after his release and ordered him to perform 250 hours of community service.