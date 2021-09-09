Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 4:23 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live’s star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise money and awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide.
Global Citizen officials announced Thursday that Wonder will be among several performers — including H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato — to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. The event will feature other performances by Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna.
