Steeple, bell tower of Mazomanie church destroyed in fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The steeple and bell tower of a 127-year-old church in Mazomanie burned down during a thunderstorm.

The State Journal reports the fire at United Church of Christ occurred around 2:50 a.m. Authorities say firefighters were able to extinguish it shortly after. No one was injured.

Pastor Denise Cole says her church was not able to hold services Sunday morning, and is currently looking for somewhere else in the Mazomanie community to hold services while repairs are made.

Cole says the church also sustained water damage.

