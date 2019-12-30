Statewide work, Route 684 on Marconi’s regional list for 2020

First Selectman Rudy Marconi’s work in the year ahead will continue to include a role in statewide organizations such as the Council of Small Town (COST), the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities, and the Western Connecticut Council of Governments (WestCog).

“I’ll remain involved with outside associations — COST and CCM, and their efforts to protect municipalities from unfunded mandates, as well as projects that are scheduled by the State of Connecticut, impacting all of us,” Marconi said.

“With the Western Connecticut COG, we’re working to combine efforts to improve Route 684 from Katonah, New York, to Exit 8 in Danbury, Connecticut,” he said.

“Much of the traffic we feel locally is the result of gridlock at the intersection of 684 and 84,” he said. “Because of technology, people have a way of avoiding this area of gridlock and taking local roads,”

A variety of internet-based applications give drivers access to information about what lies ahead of them — and both an incentive to get off the main highway and detailed information about town roads once they do.

