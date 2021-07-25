California's largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West NATHAN HOWARD, Associated Press July 25, 2021 Updated: July 25, 2021 1:27 a.m.
Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home in the Indian Falls community of Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences as it tore through the area. Noah Berger/AP
A firefighter passes a burning home as the Dixie Fire flares in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences as it tore through the Indian Falls community. Noah Berger/AP
Flames consume vehicles as the Dixie Fire tears through the Indian Falls community in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. The fire destroyed multiple residences in the area. Noah Berger/AP
Cal Fire firefighters battle the Dixie Fire near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. Noah Berger/AP
Firefighter Jesse Forbes rubs his head while battling the Dixie Fire near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. Noah Berger/AP
Firefighter Jesse Forbes monitors flames as his crew burns vegetation to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. Noah Berger/AP
Firefighters monitor a backfire they lit to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. Noah Berger/AP
William Deal wets down his 1977 Trans Am as the Dixie Fire approaches Crescent Mills in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. Deal, who lives in a community under evacuation orders, planned to stay to defend his home from the fire. Noah Berger/AP
William Deal wets down his 1977 Trans Am as the Dixie Fire approaches Crescent Mills in Plumas County, Calif., Saturday, July 24, 2021. Deal, who lives in a community under evacuation orders, planned to stay to defend his home from the fire. Noah Berger/AP
Firefighters light a backfire to stop the Dixie Fire from spreading near Prattville in Plumas County, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. Noah Berger/AP
Area damaged by the Bootleg Fire smolders near the Northwest edge of the blaze on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore. Nathan Howard/AP
A small brush fires spreads ahead of a containment line near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore. Nathan Howard/AP
Firefighters from New Mexico walk toward the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire while working to build a containment line on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore. Nathan Howard/AP
Firefighters watch as a log burns near a containment line on the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore. Nathan Howard/AP
A firefighting crew from New Mexico mops up spot fires near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore. Nathan Howard/AP
A small brush fires spreads ahead of a containment line near the Northwest edge of the Bootleg Fire on Friday, July 23, 2021, near Paisley, Ore. Nathan Howard/AP
In this photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management, a helicopter works above the Devil's Creek Fire in central Montana on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Five firefighters were injured when a thunderstorm and swirling winds in central Montana blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them, federal officials said Friday, July 23, 2021. (Mark Jacobsen/Bureau of Land Management via AP) Mark Jacobsen/AP
26 of26
BLY, Ore. (AP) — Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state's largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the U.S. West.
The Dixie fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny town of Indian Falls after dark. It was burning in a remote area with limited access, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it advanced eastward, fire officials said.