State trying to boost sagging vaccination rate in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A state agency said Friday it will work with private organizations to encourage more elderly and disabled people to get vaccines for COVID-19, which is on the rise in Alabama as the state's inoculation rate trails the nation.
With Alabama trailing only Mississippi in vaccinations and just 30% of the state's population fully vaccinated against the illness caused by the new coronavirus, the Alabama Department of Senior Services said a new marketing campaign was aimed at overcoming vaccine hesitancy.