State to appeal judge's ruling on school funding method

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state of New Hampshire plans to appeal a judge's ruling that its method for funding public schools is unconstitutional.

A notice of appeal filed with the state Supreme Court last week was made public Wednesday.

Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff ruled in June that the funding formula is inaccurate, based on calculations by lawmakers that don't take into account the real costs of transportation, teachers or facilities.

He responded to a lawsuit by the ConVal, Mascenic, Winchester, and Monadnock school districts against the state, the Department of Education and Commissioner Frank Edelblut, and Gov. Chris Sununu. The suit said the state's duty to provide and pay for an adequate education hasn't been accomplished.

Among the planned arguments are whether Ruoff erred in "creating and applying a new hybrid standard" to evaluate the law's constitutionality.