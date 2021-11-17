State senator accused of verbally abusing female lawmaker

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker who lost his chairmanship and membership on the state Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year after being arrested on domestic violence charges was removed from another committee post Wednesday after being accused of verbally abusing a female state House member.
Darius Brown of Wilmington was removed from his seat on the legislature’s joint capital budget committee, Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola said in a prepared statement. Sokola also said he asked Brown to enroll in an anger management course.