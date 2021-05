Massachusetts public schools will be required to offer full-time, in-person learning this fall, with most coronavirus-related restrictions lifted, state education officials said.

Schools will not be allowed to offer remote learning as a standard learning model, according to the guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released Thursday.

Social distancing guidelines will be lifted, although some younger students may still be required to wear masks.

“DESE encourages schools to maintain ventilation upgrades from this past year as feasible, continue hand hygiene practices, and extend policies that encourage students and staff to continue to stay home when sick," the agency said.

Virtual learning will remain available to some students in limited cases, such as for children with documented medical conditions.

The changes were announced two days before the state plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions, and about two weeks before the state of emergency is lifted on June 15.

Officials have said that transmission rates of the disease in schools are low.

State health officials said Thursday there were 229 new coronavirus cases among students and 21 among staff members reported for the week that ended Wednesday. That's down from 407 total cases the previous week.

___

HIGH RISK COMMUNITIES

The number of Massachusetts cities and towns considered at high risk for coronavirus transmission has dropped to just one, down from a high of 229 in mid-January, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The two cities on last week's list — New Bedford and Lawrence — are now considered moderate risk. A total of 19 communities are now in the moderate risk category.

Tisbury, a town of about 4,000 residents on Martha's Vineyard, was added to the high-risk category.

Communities with fewer than 10,000 residents are considered high risk if they have more than 25 cases.

The state has 351 cities and towns.